Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.53. 10,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,115. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $117.19 and a 1 year high of $178.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.46.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

