Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 173,287 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,287 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $78,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $475,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total transaction of $207,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $5,114,059. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,040. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

