Terex Co. (TEX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Terex worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,971,000 after acquiring an additional 161,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Terex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,199,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,992,000 after buying an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 559.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after buying an additional 1,863,038 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after buying an additional 129,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Terex by 640.1% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,529,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after buying an additional 1,322,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TEX opened at $33.06 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other Terex news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,124.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 11,937 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $458,738.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,445 shares of company stock worth $52,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

