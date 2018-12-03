TERUMO Corp/ADR (TRUMY) Given News Sentiment Score of 3.67

Media headlines about TERUMO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) have trended very positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TERUMO Corp/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TERUMO Corp/ADR has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $62.05.

TERUMO Corp/ADR Company Profile

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

