TESARO (TSRO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TESARO in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TESARO from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

TSRO stock traded up $27.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,210,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,228. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.46. TESARO has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.84 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 1,209.72% and a negative net margin of 295.67%. TESARO’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TESARO will post -10.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TESARO by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,194,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TESARO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,154,000 after buying an additional 116,337 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TESARO by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,139,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after buying an additional 1,375,361 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of TESARO by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,931,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,370,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TESARO by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after buying an additional 298,457 shares during the period.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

