Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Receives $22.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,940.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $58,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,531 shares of company stock worth $152,749. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 244.6% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

