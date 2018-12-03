Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Trims Stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F (IVOO)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F comprises about 6.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.45. 41,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,798. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 IX F has a fifty-two week low of $119.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

