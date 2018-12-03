Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 3,726 Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 258,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 128.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,546,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $315,264,000 after purchasing an additional 209,137 shares during the period. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $2,842,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.34.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

