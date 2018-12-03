Textainer Group (TGH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Textainer Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Textainer Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $636.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.57. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 1,166,228.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 956,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 956,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Textainer Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Textainer Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,044,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 183,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Textainer Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 722,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 162,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 86,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

