THEKEY (TKY) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $21.34 million and $243,442.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000829 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, LBank, Kucoin, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.