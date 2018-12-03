TheStreet Downgrades Points International (PCOM) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.42. Points International has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Points International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Points International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Points International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Points International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

