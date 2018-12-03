ThoreCoin Price Hits $31.91 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $31.91 or 0.00793152 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $44,024.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,910 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

