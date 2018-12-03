Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141,523 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $294,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,940,000 after purchasing an additional 484,549 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,624,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,281,000 after purchasing an additional 876,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at $154,764,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $141.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $146.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $126.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total transaction of $1,138,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,970,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,148 shares of company stock worth $2,839,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

