Tilly’s (TLYS) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded Tilly’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $337.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,879,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $53,262,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,393,521 shares of company stock valued at $99,783,814 in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

