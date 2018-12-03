Timothy Lenhoff Sells 3,676 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) EVP Timothy Lenhoff sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $66,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $665.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.67. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 63.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

