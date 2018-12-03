ToaCoin (TOA) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. ToaCoin has a market cap of $3.58 million and $5,848.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ToaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. During the last seven days, ToaCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008053 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021613 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00265650 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016797 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000893 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About ToaCoin

ToaCoin (TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,101,416,925 coins and its circulating supply is 3,276,731,294 coins. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

