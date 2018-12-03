Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 781.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,797,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,260,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,769,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,494 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,935,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after purchasing an additional 980,194 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.76 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Cognex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

