Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.34.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

