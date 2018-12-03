Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 80.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,835 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,514,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,357,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $244.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $278.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. B. Riley upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

