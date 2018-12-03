Traders Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on weakness during trading on Monday. $137.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.38 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Merck & Co., Inc. had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Merck & Co., Inc. traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $79.22

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

The company has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $19,611,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,103,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

