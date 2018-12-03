Traders Sell iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) on Strength (FXI)

Investors sold shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $192.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $417.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $224.83 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares China Large-Cap ETF had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded up $0.63 for the day and closed at $42.65

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

