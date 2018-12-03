TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THS. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of THS opened at $52.60 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,580,000 after purchasing an additional 529,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 126.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,083,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,039,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,284,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5,768.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,489 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

