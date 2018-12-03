Trend Micro (TMICY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

