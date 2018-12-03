Trexquant Investment LP Has $726,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $81.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $72.10 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews bought 6,380 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.17 per share, for a total transaction of $505,104.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.73 per share, for a total transaction of $460,380.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,330.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,758. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Nomura set a $158.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

