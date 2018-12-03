Trexquant Investment LP Invests $688,000 in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $81.02 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Invests $688,000 in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/trexquant-investment-lp-invests-688000-in-murphy-usa-inc-musa-stock.html.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.