Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $1,406,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 77,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Danner sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $294,749.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,624.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

