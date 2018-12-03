Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $7,437,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $102,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,972.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

