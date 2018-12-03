Tribune (TRCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Media Company is engaged in broadcast distribution, digital properties and data businesses. The company provides Antenna TV, THIS TV, radio station, music and video content and technologies. It also owns and manages real estate properties. Tribune Media Company, formerly known as Tribune Company, is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tribune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Tribune in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, FinnCap initiated coverage on Tribune in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

TRCO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Tribune has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tribune will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Tribune’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tribune by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,113,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,365,000 after buying an additional 209,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tribune by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tribune during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tribune by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 366,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tribune by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 390,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

