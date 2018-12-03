TriMas Corp (TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will report $205.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the lowest is $203.86 million. TriMas reported sales of $195.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $869.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $865.37 million to $873.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $899.73 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $909.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.65 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TriMas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriMas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of TRS opened at $29.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

