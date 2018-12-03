TriNet Group Inc (TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 4,390 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,390 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $201,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,007 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,148. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.39. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 322,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 258,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

