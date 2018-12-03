tronc Inc (TRNC) Stake Lowered by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,682,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in tronc were worth $43,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of tronc in the second quarter worth about $168,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of tronc in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of tronc in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of tronc in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of tronc in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNC opened at $16.11 on Monday. tronc Inc has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNC shares. Noble Financial set a $21.00 price objective on tronc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded tronc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded tronc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

tronc Profile

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

