TrueDeck Market Cap Hits $7.32 Million (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00018750 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $57,702.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.02436199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00129422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00188638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.09933994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,045,548 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

