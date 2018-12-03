UBS Group Reiterates €5.65 Price Target for Enel (ENEL)

UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.55 ($6.46).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

