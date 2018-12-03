Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $297.79 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $191.70 and a 12-month high of $322.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,253.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. OTR Global downgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.48.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

