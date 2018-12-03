Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Shares Down 2.4%

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL)’s share price fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24. 21,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,779,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Capital One Financial cut Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities cut Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ultra Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

The stock has a market cap of $250.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.51.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 137.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 647,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 374,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 307,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 75.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 662,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

