Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

UGP stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the third quarter worth about $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 92.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

