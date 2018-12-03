Unilever N.V. (UL) Stake Decreased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Unilever by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B increased its position in Unilever by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $54.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $58.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/unilever-n-v-ul-stake-decreased-by-ancora-advisors-llc.html.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.