UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,085 ($53.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 from GBX 4,730 ($61.81) to GBX 4,750 ($62.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 4,480 ($58.54) to GBX 4,433 ($57.92) in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,377.54 ($57.20).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,243.50 ($55.45) on Thursday. UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 has a 1-year low of GBX 3,678.50 ($48.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,557.50 ($59.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

