Unilever (UNIA) PT Set at €45.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €54.40 ($63.26) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.50 ($58.72) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.39 ($59.76).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

