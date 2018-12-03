United Services Automobile Association Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.13% of Comcast worth $207,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Cox Capital Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 190,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MED started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

