United Services Automobile Association Has $29.58 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,539 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $5,706,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 816,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 173,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diana Davis Spencer Foundation grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Diana Davis Spencer Foundation now owns 461,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCLT stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/united-services-automobile-association-has-29-58-million-position-in-vanguard-long-term-corporate-bond-etf-vclt.html.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.