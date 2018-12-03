United Services Automobile Association Has $33.16 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $33,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 886,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 839,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $177.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.40 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

