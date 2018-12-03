United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $39,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 144,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 118,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTX. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/united-technologies-co-utx-shares-bought-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.