UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. UnitedHealth Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the healthcare conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.48.

NYSE UNH opened at $281.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $285.45. The company has a market capitalization of $270.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $16,232,134 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

