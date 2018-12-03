Univar Inc (UNVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

UNVR stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. Univar has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Univar will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry J. Preete acquired 8,250 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,893.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,750 shares of company stock worth $584,575 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Univar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Univar during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Univar by 5,985.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

