Unum Group (UNM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Unum Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 550,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 95.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Unum Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 166,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

