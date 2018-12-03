USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (USVM) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1629 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
USVM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. 15,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920. USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $57.34.
