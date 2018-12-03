Utrum (OOT) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Utrum has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $522,910.00 and $2,956.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, CoinExchange and RightBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.02428804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00130505 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00188963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.09917003 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Utrum Profile

Utrum’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,097 coins and its circulating supply is 32,400,077 coins. The official website for Utrum is utrum.io. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BarterDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

