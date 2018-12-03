ValuEngine Lowers Noodles & Co (NDLS) to Hold

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Noodles & Co from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Noodles & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $347.42 million, a PE ratio of -395.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.65 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 1,858,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $16,539,644.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $77,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,865,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,006 over the last ninety days. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 55.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

