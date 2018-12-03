ValuEngine Lowers South Jersey Industries (SJI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 91.06%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Renna bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after acquiring an additional 173,883 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $11,676,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.